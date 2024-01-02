Journey Through Emotions: Drishyam Films 'Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi' Turns Three

Mumbai, January 2, 2024: Drishyam Films commemorate another milestone achievement as they celebrate the third anniversary of “Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi”, the stellar family drama masterpiece led by Naseeruddin Shah and Supriya Pathak in lead roles. Seema Pahwa, making her directorial debut during the tough challenges of COVID-19, not only just crafted a captivating film, but was also awarded with the ‘Filmfare award for Best Director Debut’ making ‘Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi’ a supreme hit amongst the audience.

One of the most iconic releases of 2021, ''Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi'' initially premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2019, followed by its theatrical release in 2021 under the banner of Drishyam Films. The film received acclaim for its elegiac setting, realistic writing, and exceptional on-screen performances by Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, among others. Set in Lucknow, the story revolves around the death of a patriarch (Shah), bringing the family together at their ancestral home. What ensues is an evocative portrayal of the family's 13-day mourning period, offering a confrontational depiction of bitter truths and strained bonds.

Seema Pahwa, who directed the movie, expressed her emotions by saying, “I always wanted my directorial debut to be authentic, moving, and nuanced. Who other than Manish Mundra ji and Drishyam Films to make it happen? The idea behind Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi was to delve realistically into the matters of the Indian family with actors whom the audiences could relate to. It is a story of relationships between parents and their children, an aspect that is very close to my heart. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity, and I congratulate all my team members on this milestone.” Manish Mundra, Founder, Drishyam Films, further added “Parents are to be celebrated and cherished; is the message and the intent behind ‘Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi’. We are proud that this masterpiece has been our creation and we hope all Indians watch it atleast once. We were grateful for Seemaji’s vision that made the movie a brilliant watch for all audiences.” Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi is currently available on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

About Drishyam Films: Drishyam Films is a global motion-picture studio set up by corporate leader and film producer Manish Mundra, who was named one of Variety Magazine’s Top 10 Producers to Watch Out For in 2017. A company born out of love for cinema, Drishyam Films aims to build a platform for unique voices of Indian independent cinema and create global content with rich Indian flavours. All their films have been released theatrically to universal critical acclaim.

