Ravi Kishan elaborates on his music video 'Ayodhya Ke Shri Ram'

Preparations for the consecration of the Shri Ram temple are going on in full swing. On this special occasion, actor and politician Ravi Kishan is preparing to launch his music video 'Ayodhya Ke Shri Ram'. He has done the rap for the devotional track, for which the recording happened today in the national capital. According to Ravi Kishan, the entire globe will watch the inauguration of Lord Shri Ram temple and it is a grand celebration that will take place on January 22. Speaking to ANI on the music video, he said, "This song is a small tribute to Lord Ram from us. My fans are fond of my voice and I am sure they will love this track. Moreover, it relates to youth because of the fusion music and it is very rare to find rap in such devotional tracks. So, people will shower their love on it. Or honourable Prime Minister has also urged everyone to share their artistic contribution using hashtags which has also helped us in making it popular. Some tracks become immortal and I feel this is one among them. It will be played everywhere."

On the consecration of Ram Mandir, he added, "We have been waiting for it for 500 years. Countless saints and sages were killed and we faced a lot. But, finally all thanks to PM Modi and our party that finally this moment has come for which each one of us has been waiting for so long. It is going to be a grand celebration that the entire world will watch. I feel lucky to be part of it." There is a preparation underway for the grand ceremony. Apart from political and religious leaders, Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

However, several politicians have claimed that they have not received the invitation. Reacting to it, the actor shared, "Recently, I heard the interview of the chief priest of the Ram Mandir and he has said that an invitation has been sent to those who have faith in Lord Ram. Those who do not believe or have faith in Lord Ram should not come."

While sharing details about the track, music composer Madhav S Rajput said, "We did the shooting of the song in a grand way in Gorakhpur. There are about 500 dancers and very renowned musicians who have been part of the music video." On working with Ravi Kishan, he shared, "He is not only a kind-hearted person but a great artist. I learned a lot from him."

Producer Niranjan Kumar Sinha also added, "It was indeed a great opportunity to get a chance to work with Ravi Kishan ji." The song is produced under the banner Shree Monks Entertainment, produced by Niranjan Kumar Sinha, lyrics by Meenakshi SR, while the music has been composed by Ravi Kishan and Madhav S Rajput. The dance direction of the song has been done by Ricky Gupta. The cinematographer of the song is Shakeel Rehan Khan. (ANI)

