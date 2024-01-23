Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Fable' to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

Actor Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Fable' directed by Raam Reddy is all set to premiere in one of the key competitive sections of the Berlinale.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 08:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 08:11 IST
Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Fable' to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival
Still from 'The Fable' (Image source: Berlinale official site). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'The Fable', directed by Raam Reddy, is all set to premiere in one of the key competitive sections of the Berlinale. Berlin International Film Festival has announced that 'The Fable' will make its world premiere at the 74th Encounters Competition.

This is only the second Indian film in the previous 30 years to premiere in one of Berlinale's important competitive sections. Manoj Bajpayee shared, "Joining the cast of 'The Fable' has been a remarkable experience. Working with a creative mind like Raam Reddy and participating in an A-festival backed by an international production house for the first time has been incredibly inspiring. Our film's presence at Berlinale signifies the global reach and artistic calibre of Indian storytelling."

Raam Reddy, the film's writer and director, said 'The Fable' is not just a film but "an unadulterated piece of my soul". "I feel fortunate for many things: being able to collaborate with Manojji's brilliance and such a wonderful cast, premiering in a competitive section of Berlinale, and having global backing for the film. But most importantly, for the opportunity to tell this story exactly as I envisioned."

The film is backed by veteran producer Sunmim Park. It also features Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome, along with debutant Hiral Sidhu and child actor Awan Pookot.

The 74th Berlinale will run from February 15 to February 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024