Vikramaditya Motwane to bring a film on India's maritime war operation
Motwane is working on a project based on a true incident involving the Indian navy at war.
India
- India
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has a very interesting project in his kitty. As per a source, Motwane is working on a project based on a true incident involving the Indian Navy at war.
"The story, tentatively known as Operation Trident, revolves around one of the most successful maritime war operations of the Indian Navy," the source shared. India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to commemorate Operation Trident - a key offensive during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, when the Indian Navy inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels in Karachi harbour.
The yet-to-be-titled film is going to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. While the film is still in its initial stage, the pre-production has already started and the film is slated to go on floors by April 2024. The details regarding the cast have not been disclosed yet. (ANI)
