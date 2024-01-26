Left Menu

Vikramaditya Motwane to bring a film on India's maritime war operation

Motwane is working on a project based on a true incident involving the Indian navy at war.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 16:34 IST
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has a very interesting project in his kitty. As per a source, Motwane is working on a project based on a true incident involving the Indian Navy at war.

"The story, tentatively known as Operation Trident, revolves around one of the most successful maritime war operations of the Indian Navy," the source shared. India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to commemorate Operation Trident - a key offensive during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, when the Indian Navy inflicted heavy damage on Pakistani vessels in Karachi harbour.

The yet-to-be-titled film is going to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. While the film is still in its initial stage, the pre-production has already started and the film is slated to go on floors by April 2024. The details regarding the cast have not been disclosed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

