PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 11:46 IST
Arjun Kapoor Takes on Antagonist Role in 'Singham Again'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film “Singham Again” has found its villain in Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor.

“Singham Again” is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led “Singham” series, which started with 2011’s “Singham” and was followed by “Singham Returns” IN 2014.

The two movies along with Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba” (2018) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021), starring Akshay Kumar, are part of Shetty’s cinematic cop universe.

Kapoor will be essaying the role of the antagonist in ''Singham Again'', which will also see Singh returning as Sangram ''Simmba'' Bhalerao and Kumar as Veer ''Surya'' Sooryavanshi.

Singh welcomed Kapoor to the cast in a post on Instagram where he shared the first look of the actor's villainous character.

''MY BABA BADDEST!!! #SinghamAgain @arjunkapoor,'' Singh posted.

Kapoor shared the movie stills on his Instagram page and wrote, ''Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem. #SinghamAgain.'' “Singham Again” will also introduce Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya and Deepika Padukone as police officer Shakti Shetty, described as the “most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe”.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Avni Kamat, is returning for the threequel as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

