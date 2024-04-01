Taapsee Pannu wants to judge KKR's Andre Russell-Rinku Singh faceoff 'in person' as they sing 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

Actor Taapsee Pannu, known for her roles in movies like 'Dunki,' 'Haseen Dillruba' and 'Thappad' recently reacted to a fun banter video featuring KKR's star duo Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. The two were seen humming Arijit Singh's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' from the movie 'Dunki,' which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

The Instagram pages of Kolkata Knight Riders and Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video on Sunday where Andre Russell and Rinku Singh playfully sang 'Lutt Putt Gaya' from the movie 'Dunki.' In the video, Rinku can be seen asking Russell to sing the song, to which Russell jokingly responds, "You don't sing that song, it's my song." Later, Rinku teases Russell about his accent.

The video captioned "Who did It better - Dre or Rinku," caught the attention of Taapsee Pannu, the leading lady of Dunki. The 'Badla' actress took to her Instagram stories on Monday to express her desire to judge the tournament in person.

"I think I want to judge this tournament in person," wrote the actress. Fans also reacted positively to the video on the internet.

One fan commented, "Hence proved Russell is a pure all-rounder he can smash sixes he can take wickets, and he can sing as well." Another fan mentioned, "Srk ka alag craze hai alag charm hai,"

A Third fan wrote, "Okay but when he sang 'lutt putt gaya' his voice was literally so nice." On the work front, Taapsee Pannu's most recent appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki. Recently, news surfaced that she has wrapped up filming for her upcoming comedy movie, Khel Khel Mein.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in significant roles. The movie revolves around a group of friends reuniting after a long time, leading to comical mishaps. (ANI)

