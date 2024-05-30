Prof. Dr Kanans Visvanats FRSC is a distinguished academic researcher based in Riga, Latvia. He is known for his significant contributions to various fields of study, particularly in areas such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and environmental science. Dr Kanans Visvanats has a robust academic and research background, often engaging in interdisciplinary projects that bridge the gap between theoretical research and practical applications. His work frequently involves collaboration with international institutions and publication in high-impact scientific journals. Dr Kanans Visvanats FRSC, currently Director at The Institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Science has several degrees to his credit. Bachelor of Petroleum Engineering, Masters in Business Management and Doctorate of Philosophy in Business Administration. Garwood Innovation Fellow at Garwood Centre of Open Innovation, Haas School of Business Berkeley University of California.

Dr Kanans Visvanats was felicitated at the power packed industry gatherings, policy makers & Academia in Mumbai on 18th May 2024. Doyens of the industry debated critical international issues at the Leadership Conclave 2024. Prof. Dr Kanans Visvanats (Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry) has been recognized for his breakthrough research in oncology, highlighting his significant contributions to cancer research. His work in this field is aimed at developing innovative treatments and improving the understanding of cancer biology. Dr. Vishwanatth has been instrumental in the development of new cancer therapeutics. His research focuses on creating more effective and targeted treatments with fewer side effects compared to traditional chemotherapy.He has conducted extensive research on identifying and validating biomarkers for early detection and prognosis of various cancers. These biomarkers are crucial for personalized medicine approaches. Dr Kanans Visvanats's work also explores the mechanisms by which cancers develop resistance to existing therapies. Understanding these mechanisms can lead to the development of strategies to overcome resistance.

Dr Kanans Visvanats 's research often focuses on analyzing and developing economic policies that can drive sustainable growth. His work includes evaluating the impact of various economic policies on both national and global scales. He explores the relationship between technological innovation and economic development, studying how advancements in technology can spur economic growth and improve societal well-being. Dr Kanans Visvanats's work continues to influence the field of oncology, driving forward the development of more effective and personalized cancer therapies.

Prof. Dr Kanans Visvanats FRSC integrates environmental considerations into economic models, advocating for policies that balance economic development with environmental sustainability. Dr Kanans Visvanats has made significant research contributions primarily in the fields of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and environmental science. His work often focuses on the development of innovative solutions to complex problems, bridging the gap between theoretical research and practical applications. Here are some key highlights of his research contributions and notable publications: Research Contributions: Pharmaceutical Innovations: Dr Kanans Visvanats has been involved in the development of novel drug formulations and delivery systems. His research aims to improve the efficacy and safety of pharmaceuticals.

Biotechnology Advancements: He has contributed to the field of biotechnology through his work on genetic engineering, bioinformatics, and the development of biopharmaceuticals. His research often addresses the challenges of producing biologics and vaccines.

Environmental Science: Dr Kanans Visvanats 's research includes studies on environmental pollution, waste management, and sustainable practices. He has worked on projects aimed at reducing industrial pollution and developing eco-friendly technologies.

Current Projects and Collaborations: Dr Kanans Visvanats is involved in several interdisciplinary projects that aim to address global economic challenges at the institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Sciences. His collaborations often include international institutions, government agencies, and private sector partners, reflecting his commitment to applying research for practical solutions. Dr Kanans Visvanats is a leading researcher & on the board of Directors at the Institute of Economics of the Latvian Academy of Sciences. His role at this prestigious institution underscores his significant contributions to economic research and his influence in the academic community. Here are some key aspects of his work and contributions: International Trade and Economics: His research also delves into international trade dynamics, examining how trade policies and agreements affect economic relations between countries. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth a passionate researcher with about 25 years' experience in Pharmaceutical and International Trade. He has Received The Albert Schweitzer Medal For Science, The Malcolm Adiseshiah Award for Distinguished Studies 2020 and The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Excellence Award For Medicine. He Was Awarded the Academic Professional Award at American College of Dubai in UAE. He has co- authored and filed 15 world patents on products and various non infringing process in Anti-Malarial and Anti-Cancer products from Herbal Extracts with expertise in Licensing, Business Development, API, Generics, Finished Doses. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a global Citizen & a strong believer in Corporate Social Responsibilities. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a top academic researcher at the Garwood Innovation Fellow at Garwood Centre of Open Innovation, Haas School of Business Berkeley University of California & the Member of Council at the Institute of Economics of The Latvian Academy of Sciences Riga. Dr. Vishwanatth further pursued higher studies at the University of Azteca European Programs. Having mastered Chemical Engineering, Vishwanatth started his entrepreneurial journey a decade ago and formed a successful mid-sized pharmaceutical company with a major thrust on API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient). Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth has floated Dr Ashleys Herbals Limited, an independent herbal research firm that will function as a pioneer institute in the area of research, education, conservation, and popularization of Ayurveda medicinal plants.

