Celebrating 350 Years: Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation in Art
The National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi will host an exhibition celebrating the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. Featuring 115 paintings, the exhibition showcases the legendary ruler's life and legacy. Inaugurated by Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, the art pieces are curated from Deepak Gore's collection.
In a distinguished tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi will unveil a special exhibition on Thursday to mark the 350th anniversary of his coronation.
The showcase, featuring 115 masterpieces, intricately depicts the life and legacy of the Maratha ruler. Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan will inaugurate the exhibition on Thursday evening.
Curated from the collection of Deepak Gore, the paintings, originated in the year 2000, feature the artistic brilliance of Shrikant and Gautam Chougule. Historical accuracy was ensured under the guidance of historian Balwant Moreshwar Purandare. The exhibition ends on June 21 and begins with a poignant scene of young Shivaji receiving the saffron flag from his father, symbolizing the birth of Swarajya.
