Left Menu

Celebrating 350 Years: Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation in Art

The National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi will host an exhibition celebrating the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. Featuring 115 paintings, the exhibition showcases the legendary ruler's life and legacy. Inaugurated by Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, the art pieces are curated from Deepak Gore's collection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 23:02 IST
Celebrating 350 Years: Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation in Art
Chhatrapati Shivaji
  • Country:
  • India

In a distinguished tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi will unveil a special exhibition on Thursday to mark the 350th anniversary of his coronation.

The showcase, featuring 115 masterpieces, intricately depicts the life and legacy of the Maratha ruler. Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan will inaugurate the exhibition on Thursday evening.

Curated from the collection of Deepak Gore, the paintings, originated in the year 2000, feature the artistic brilliance of Shrikant and Gautam Chougule. Historical accuracy was ensured under the guidance of historian Balwant Moreshwar Purandare. The exhibition ends on June 21 and begins with a poignant scene of young Shivaji receiving the saffron flag from his father, symbolizing the birth of Swarajya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024