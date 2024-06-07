Saudi Arabia Confirms Crescent Moon Sighting: Eid Al Adha on June 16
Saudi Arabia has announced the sighting of the crescent moon, signaling the start of the month of Dhul Hijjah. Consequently, Eid Al Adha will commence on June 16. The Day of Arafah will be on June 15. Oman, however, did not sight the crescent moon and will celebrate Eid Al Adha on June 17.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant announcement on Thursday, Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the commencement of the month of Dhul Hijjah. This sighting establishes that the first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on June 16.
The Day of Arafah, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage, is scheduled for June 15, according to a statement by the Saudi Supreme Court.
While most Gulf countries align with Saudi Arabia's declaration, Oman has reported that the crescent moon was not sighted there on Thursday. Consequently, Oman will observe Eid Al Adha on Monday, June 17.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australian Woman Faces Court Over Alleged Mushroom Poisoning Murders
Tragic Electrocution Incident in Thane: Woman Dies While Drawing Water
Top 10 All-Time Greatest Romantic Films You Must Watch
AIIMS Rishikesh: Doctors hold protest against sexual harassment of woman doctor; police assure strict action
Empowering Womanhood: Archies and Revaa Unite for Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024