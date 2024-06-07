Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Confirms Crescent Moon Sighting: Eid Al Adha on June 16

Saudi Arabia has announced the sighting of the crescent moon, signaling the start of the month of Dhul Hijjah. Consequently, Eid Al Adha will commence on June 16. The Day of Arafah will be on June 15. Oman, however, did not sight the crescent moon and will celebrate Eid Al Adha on June 17.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 07-06-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 00:13 IST
Saudi Arabia Confirms Crescent Moon Sighting: Eid Al Adha on June 16
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant announcement on Thursday, Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the commencement of the month of Dhul Hijjah. This sighting establishes that the first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on June 16.

The Day of Arafah, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage, is scheduled for June 15, according to a statement by the Saudi Supreme Court.

While most Gulf countries align with Saudi Arabia's declaration, Oman has reported that the crescent moon was not sighted there on Thursday. Consequently, Oman will observe Eid Al Adha on Monday, June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024