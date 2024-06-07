Saudi Arabia Confirms Crescent Moon Sighting: Eid Al Adha on June 16

In a significant announcement on Thursday, Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the commencement of the month of Dhul Hijjah. This sighting establishes that the first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on June 16.

The Day of Arafah, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage, is scheduled for June 15, according to a statement by the Saudi Supreme Court.

While most Gulf countries align with Saudi Arabia's declaration, Oman has reported that the crescent moon was not sighted there on Thursday. Consequently, Oman will observe Eid Al Adha on Monday, June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)