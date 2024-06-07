BlueStone Embraces Analytics and AI for a Seamless Jewellery Shopping Experience

Buying jewellery has traditionally been a 'hands-on' experience. Not anymore. BlueStone, a leading name in the direct-to-consumer jewellery segment, is integrating analytics and AI for a seamless online-offline experience, according to CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha.

Founded in 2011, the brand offers contemporary fine jewellery, across various price points, with the support of investors like Accel and InfoEdge Ventures. BlueStone ensures a harmonized customer experience through its app, website, and an expanding network of physical stores.

Kushwaha highlighted the company's focus on leveraging technology. With in-house data analytics and AI, BlueStone personalizes customer experiences and optimizes inventory management, making sure each platform enhances the other.

