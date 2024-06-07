BlueStone Embraces Analytics and AI for a Seamless Jewellery Shopping Experience
BlueStone, a direct-to-consumer jewellery brand, utilizes analytics and AI to balance online and offline platforms. Founded in 2011, the company offers diverse fine jewellery and focuses on a uniform customer experience. CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha emphasizes the importance of technology in enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.
- Country:
- India
Buying jewellery has traditionally been a 'hands-on' experience. Not anymore. BlueStone, a leading name in the direct-to-consumer jewellery segment, is integrating analytics and AI for a seamless online-offline experience, according to CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha.
Founded in 2011, the brand offers contemporary fine jewellery, across various price points, with the support of investors like Accel and InfoEdge Ventures. BlueStone ensures a harmonized customer experience through its app, website, and an expanding network of physical stores.
Kushwaha highlighted the company's focus on leveraging technology. With in-house data analytics and AI, BlueStone personalizes customer experiences and optimizes inventory management, making sure each platform enhances the other.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
L&T Technology Services Announces Establishment of Simulation Centre of Excellence for Airbus
Unlocking the MH370 Mystery: How Hydrophone Technology Could Find 10 Year Old Missing Plane
Biden Welcomes Kenyan President Ruto: New Partnerships in Technology, Security, and Debt Relief
HCLTech to Acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Communications Technology Group for $225 Million
The Impact of AI and Technology on Film Production