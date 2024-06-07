Left Menu

Farmers Rally Behind CISF Constable Amid Kangana Ranaut Incident

Farmers' groups have expressed support for a CISF constable accused of slapping actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport. The incident, which occurred days after Ranaut's election victory, has led to an investigation. Farmer leaders demand a fair inquiry, highlighting Ranaut's contentious remarks about farmers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:43 IST
Farmers Rally Behind CISF Constable Amid Kangana Ranaut Incident
Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers' outfits are standing behind a CISF woman constable accused of slapping actor and newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. The incident, which allegedly stemmed from Ranaut's contentious remarks about farmers, occurred during a security check at Chandigarh Airport and has sparked calls for a thorough investigation.

According to Ranaut, she was hit in the face and verbally abused by the constable, who reportedly supports the farmer protests. The altercation took place just two days after Ranaut was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The CISF has since suspended the constable and launched a court of inquiry into the matter.

Prominent farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, announced their intention to meet Punjab's Director General of Police to push for a proper investigation. They criticized Ranaut's statements accusing Punjab of rising terrorism and extremism and demanded legal action against her for allegedly defaming farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024