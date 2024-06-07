Farmers Rally Behind CISF Constable Amid Kangana Ranaut Incident

Farmers' outfits are standing behind a CISF woman constable accused of slapping actor and newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. The incident, which allegedly stemmed from Ranaut's contentious remarks about farmers, occurred during a security check at Chandigarh Airport and has sparked calls for a thorough investigation.

According to Ranaut, she was hit in the face and verbally abused by the constable, who reportedly supports the farmer protests. The altercation took place just two days after Ranaut was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The CISF has since suspended the constable and launched a court of inquiry into the matter.

Prominent farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, announced their intention to meet Punjab's Director General of Police to push for a proper investigation. They criticized Ranaut's statements accusing Punjab of rising terrorism and extremism and demanded legal action against her for allegedly defaming farmers.

