Ananya Panday Reflects on Fear and Authenticity in Cinema Journey

Ananya Panday shared insights about her cinema journey, emphasizing the importance of authenticity over faking emotions. Speaking at the promotional event of 'Inside Out 2,' she discussed the challenges of overcoming fear and embracing all emotions. Panday lends her voice to Riley in the Hindi version of the film.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:03 IST
Ananya Panday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday opened up about her cinema journey, sharing how she navigated initial fears and the realization that authenticity triumphs over pretense. 'When I started, fear was a constant companion,' Panday said at a promotional event for Disney Pixar's 'Inside Out 2'.

Panday, who lends her voice to Riley in the Hindi dubbed version of the animation, emphasized, 'Being real is more rewarding than faking positivity.' She candidly spoke about the emotional spectrum, stating, 'We can't be toxic positive all the time; balancing happiness with sadness is crucial.'

The actor, notable for 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Dream Girl 2', found dubbing for 'Inside Out 2' liberating. 'I just channeled my teenage self,' Panday explained, highlighting the ease and freedom in voicing an animated character. The sequel, set to release on June 14, explores new emotions entering Riley's mind during her transition into teenage years.

