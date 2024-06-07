German Court Drops Case Against Tennis Star Alexander Zverev After Settlement

A German court on Friday concluded a case against tennis star Alexander Zverev after an agreement to pay fines totaling 200,000 euros ($218,000) and an out-of-court settlement with his former partner, Brenda Patea.

The Berlin district court dismissed the trial with the consensus of state prosecutors and defense attorneys. Zverev agreed to pay 150,000 euros to the state and 50,000 euros to charitable organizations.

Zverev, ranked world No. 4, faced charges of allegedly causing bodily harm to Patea during a May 2020 argument, accusations he has denied. The case came to trial after Zverev contested an earlier penalty order.

Judge Barbara Lüders dropped the case following recent discussions between the parties to end their disputes and focus on co-parenting their child.

Zverev, who is competing in the French Open semifinals, was not present in court. Patea provided testimony in a closed session.

