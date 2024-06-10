Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: New Face of Union Culture and Tourism Ministry

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, formerly the Union Jal Shakti Minister, has taken over as the new Union Culture and Tourism Minister, replacing G. Kishan Reddy. The ceremonial oath-taking event took place on Sunday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers were sworn in.

Shekhawat was among the 30 cabinet ministers who took the oath, alongside five ministers of state with independent charge and 30 ministers of state. Meanwhile, G. Kishan Reddy, the former Culture and Tourism Minister, has been assigned the coal and mines portfolios. Shekhawat expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for including him in the council of ministers for the third consecutive time and committed to meeting the nation's expectations and aspirations.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), securing 293 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leads the current government. Shekhawat's new role comes as part of the Modi 3.0 administration, where he will head the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Additionally, Rao Inderjit Singh has been appointed as Minister of State in the Culture Ministry, and Suresh Gopi as Minister of State in the Tourism Ministry.

