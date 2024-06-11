Left Menu

Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested in Murder Case

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, who made derogatory comments about the actor's close friend, actress Pavithra Gowda. Police arrested 12 others and are investigating to determine the extent of Darshan's involvement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:29 IST
Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested in Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, prominent Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was apprehended on Tuesday following the alleged murder of a man in Bengaluru, identified as Renukaswamy. Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased had made derogatory remarks against Darshan's close confidante, actress Pavithra Gowda, igniting a chain of events leading to his death.

Police sources confirmed that Darshan and 12 others were detained for questioning after Renukaswamy's body was discovered dumped in a stormwater drain. The incident took place in the Kamakshipalya area, and authorities have since arrested multiple suspects in connection with the crime.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated that further investigations are ongoing to determine whether Darshan was directly involved or part of a larger conspiracy. Meanwhile, Renukaswamy's family struggles with the loss, demanding justice for their son.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024