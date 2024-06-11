Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested in Murder Case

In a shocking turn of events, prominent Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was apprehended on Tuesday following the alleged murder of a man in Bengaluru, identified as Renukaswamy. Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased had made derogatory remarks against Darshan's close confidante, actress Pavithra Gowda, igniting a chain of events leading to his death.

Police sources confirmed that Darshan and 12 others were detained for questioning after Renukaswamy's body was discovered dumped in a stormwater drain. The incident took place in the Kamakshipalya area, and authorities have since arrested multiple suspects in connection with the crime.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated that further investigations are ongoing to determine whether Darshan was directly involved or part of a larger conspiracy. Meanwhile, Renukaswamy's family struggles with the loss, demanding justice for their son.

