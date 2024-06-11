Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Arrested in Murder Case
Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, who made derogatory comments about the actor's close friend, actress Pavithra Gowda. Police arrested 12 others and are investigating to determine the extent of Darshan's involvement.
In a shocking turn of events, prominent Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was apprehended on Tuesday following the alleged murder of a man in Bengaluru, identified as Renukaswamy. Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased had made derogatory remarks against Darshan's close confidante, actress Pavithra Gowda, igniting a chain of events leading to his death.
Police sources confirmed that Darshan and 12 others were detained for questioning after Renukaswamy's body was discovered dumped in a stormwater drain. The incident took place in the Kamakshipalya area, and authorities have since arrested multiple suspects in connection with the crime.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated that further investigations are ongoing to determine whether Darshan was directly involved or part of a larger conspiracy. Meanwhile, Renukaswamy's family struggles with the loss, demanding justice for their son.
