KFCC Takes Steps Amidst Darshan's Legal Battle

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) convened a critical meeting on Thursday discussing potential actions against actor Darshan, who was recently apprehended in connection with a fan's murder. The KFCC reaffirmed its earlier stance to await the police's conclusion before taking further steps.

Speaking to reporters post-meeting, veteran producer N M Suresh, president of KFCC, announced that a delegation, comprising executive members and former presidents, will visit the victim Renukaswamy's family.

Notably, the KFCC discussed implementing a 'non-cooperation policy', as highlighted by vice-president Umesh Banakar. This policy may involve 24 industry associations under KFCC refusing collaboration with Darshan. Despite previous attempts to enforce a ban, the film fraternity remains quiet on the matter. Director Ram Gopal Varma, though, shared his candid views on social media, criticizing the extreme fan culture.

