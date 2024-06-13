Left Menu

KFCC Takes Steps Amidst Darshan's Legal Battle

KFCC held a meeting addressing actor Darshan's potential ban following his arrest in connection to a fan's murder. The chamber decided to wait for the police investigation before acting but plans to send a delegation to the victim's family. A 'non-cooperation policy' was discussed.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:07 IST
KFCC Takes Steps Amidst Darshan's Legal Battle
Darshan
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) convened a critical meeting on Thursday discussing potential actions against actor Darshan, who was recently apprehended in connection with a fan's murder. The KFCC reaffirmed its earlier stance to await the police's conclusion before taking further steps.

Speaking to reporters post-meeting, veteran producer N M Suresh, president of KFCC, announced that a delegation, comprising executive members and former presidents, will visit the victim Renukaswamy's family.

Notably, the KFCC discussed implementing a 'non-cooperation policy', as highlighted by vice-president Umesh Banakar. This policy may involve 24 industry associations under KFCC refusing collaboration with Darshan. Despite previous attempts to enforce a ban, the film fraternity remains quiet on the matter. Director Ram Gopal Varma, though, shared his candid views on social media, criticizing the extreme fan culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024