BJP Demands Resignation Over Controversial Comment by Karnataka Minister
The BJP has called for Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's resignation over a comment about molestation incidents in Bengaluru. National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the minister's remarks as misogynistic, citing previous trivializing comments. The BJP highlighted rising crimes against women in the state, pressing Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to respond.
The BJP has demanded the resignation of Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara over remarks that incidents like molestation occur in large cities like Bengaluru. During a BJP press conference, national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the remarks as "misogynistic and patriarchal."
Poonawalla alleged that Parameshwara is a repeat offender, citing similar trivializing comments about women's safety from 2017. The minister's recent statement came after a woman was molested in Suddaguntepalya, prompting widespread outrage and criticism.
The BJP accused the Congress government of a 50% rise in crimes against women and criticized Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, for their silence on the issue. Poonawalla referenced Priyanka Gandhi's past campaign to highlight the alleged hypocrisy in Congress's stance on women's issues.
