Mirwaiz Urges Return of Kashmiri Pandits as Mela Kheer Bhawani Celebrated

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, during a Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid, called for reconciliation and the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland. He congratulated them on Mela Kheer Bhawani and stressed the importance of rebuilding bonds. He also called for preserving Kashmir's moral and religious values.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:31 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, made an impassioned appeal on Friday for reconciling and rebuilding relations as he urged the Kashmiri Pandit community to return to their homeland.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta, Farooq felicitated the Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani. Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits offered prayers at the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district. Mela Kheer Bhawani, an annual event dedicated to Rangya Devi, is celebrated across various shrines and temples in Jammu and Kashmir marking 'Zyeth Atham' or 'Jyeshtha Ashtami'.

Referencing the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 due to militancy, the Mirwaiz emphasized that the community should return, reiterating, "It is time to reconcile and rebuild the broken bonds." He also commented on an incident involving two individuals consuming liquor during a shikara ride on Dal Lake, urging societal vigilance to preserve Kashmir's Islamic values.

Calling for an investigation into a recent custodial death in Pulwama, Farooq criticized the dismissal of government employees, noting that such actions only augment public distress and mistrust.

