Postal Department Honors Film Heritage Foundation with Special Cover

The Postal Department released a special cover in recognition of Film Heritage Foundation's efforts in preserving India's film heritage. The event was attended by notable figures such as Gulzar and Shyam Benegal. The limited edition cover is now available at the Mumbai GPO Philately Bureau.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 18:56 IST
The Postal Department on Friday released a special cover commemorating the Film Heritage Foundation's (FHF) contributions, in the esteemed presence of poet and lyricist Gulzar, and film director Shyam Benegal.

Notable dignitaries, including Kishan Kumar Sharma, Chief Postmaster General of the Maharashtra Circle, and Amitabh Singh, Postmaster General of Mumbai, graced the function held at the General Post Office (GPO) in Mumbai. The special cover honors FHF's relentless work in preserving, restoring, and celebrating India's diverse film heritage.

This exclusive cover, featuring a Rs 5 stamp and an illustration of Film Heritage Foundation Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, is now available in a limited edition at the GPO Philately Bureau.

