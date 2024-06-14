Left Menu

IOC to Launch First Olympic Esports Games

The IOC plans to launch Olympic Esports Games to appeal to younger audiences. A proposal will be approved at a Paris meeting ahead of the Summer Games. Advanced talks with a potential host are underway, following a successful video game competition in Singapore last year.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:53 IST
In a groundbreaking move, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to introduce the first Olympic Esports Games. This initiative aims to captivate and retain younger audiences.

The IOC announced on Friday plans to seek approval for this proposal during their upcoming meeting next month in Paris, prior to the Summer Games.

Advanced discussions are ongoing with a potential host city, details of which are expected to be unveiled shortly after the July 23-24 meeting in Paris. IOC President Thomas Bach highlighted the significance of this step in an online briefing, emphasizing its alignment with the digital revolution's pace.

The foundation was laid with an IOC-backed esports event in Singapore last year, which drew a significant young audience. In that event, 75% of viewers were between the ages of 13 and 34.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

