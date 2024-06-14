PETA Urges Compassionate Eid: Vegan Muslims Celebrate with Rescued Goats

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Friday released a poignant video showcasing Muslim vegan supporters celebrating Eid by offering fresh fruits and vegetables to goats, which are typically sacrificed as part of the festival's tradition.

The video, featuring senior advocacy officer Farhat Ul Ain, emphasized that Islam, like all religions, teaches compassion and mercy. It also called on people to adopt a vegan lifestyle and sacrifice cruel habits rather than animals.

PETA stated that animals slated for sacrifice are often crammed into overcrowded trucks, leading to suffocation and broken bones. The organization urged the government to repeal Section 28 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, which permits animal slaughter for religious reasons. The footage, shot in Sangli with rescued goats, aims to raise awareness about celebrating Eid without harming animals.

