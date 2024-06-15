Brandon and Brittany Lake start new Chapter as authors with 'Little Lion Lungs'

Brandon Lake and his wife Brittany recently took a break from their busy lives in South Carolina, leaving their three boys with family to enjoy a getaway in New York. During their time together, they indulged in some much-needed relaxation, starting with room service, according to PEOPLE. "We immediately ordered room service," Brandon, a Grammy-winning Christian artist, told PEOPLE with a chuckle. "Most of the time I'm traveling alone, but it's nice to be able to spend this time together."

The couple has been on a creative roll, having just launched their latest project, the heartwarming children's book "Little Lion Lungs." The story follows Levi the Lion cub on adventures that teach valuable lessons about gratitude. "Brandon had been talking about writing this book for over a year," explained Brittany during an interview with PEOPLE. "I saw his passion for it, and when he shared the storyline, I encouraged him to go for it. It started as a clothing line inspired by his hit song 'Gratitude,' and now it's blossomed into this beautiful book."

Brandon, 33, added, "We've always wanted to offer resources that help families grow, not just through music but through stories that inspire worship." "Little Lion Lungs" is not just a charming tale; it carries a deeper message about teaching children to embrace their innate ability to worship.

"This book has the potential to show children that they are created to be worshipers," Brandon shared. "Despite the distractions of the world, our true purpose is to worship God." Creating the book has been a bonding experience for the Lakes. "Brittany is the queen of our home and supports me in everything," Brandon praised. "She's been instrumental in this project and in my music career. It's truly a family ministry."

Their family life has expanded to include farming, with Brandon jokingly referring to himself as "Farmer Brandon" after buying a cow named Billy for Brittany's birthday. Their backyard farm has become a new passion alongside Brandon's music endeavors. "I bought Brittany a cow, and now Billy has become our farm baby," Brandon laughed. "Being a cowboy is my new goal in life."

Brittany expressed her pride in Brandon's journey. "I'm so proud of him. He was made for this," she said. "He's natural at what he does and loves people well." Their children have also embraced "Little Lion Lungs," with their oldest proudly sharing the book at school during buddy reading sessions.

Looking ahead, Brandon is excited about spending quality time with his family before hitting the road for the Summer Worship Nights tour and the Tear Off the Roof Tour later this year. "As a family, we're planning to relax at the beach and disconnect," Brandon shared. "Then, I'm eager to work on new music. Family and creativity are what fuel me."

For Brandon Lake and his family, life is a harmonious blend of faith, creativity, and love -- with a touch of farming thrown in for good measure.(ANI)

