Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Ganga Dussehra with Devotion and Festivities

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state. The festival, also known as 'Gangavataran', commemorates the descent of the river Ganga from heaven to Earth and is celebrated primarily in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt wishes to the state's residents on Sunday, marking the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

'Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and all devotees on the occasion of 'Ganga Dussehra', the descent day of the national river, Mother Ganga, which grants salvation and life. I pray that by the grace of Mother Ganga, may everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health. Jai Ma Ganga,' Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Elaborating on the festival, Ashutosh Varshney, head of the Prayagraj-based Ram Naam Bank, explained that Ganga Dussehra, also known as 'Gangavataran,' celebrates the descent of the river Ganga from heaven to Earth.

'Ganga Dussehra takes place on 'dashami' (10th day) of the 'Shukla Paksha' of the Hindu month of 'Jyeshtha'. The festival lasts for 10 days, including the nine days preceding this holy day,' Varshney said.

The festival is mainly observed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, where the river flows. Key celebration spots include Haridwar, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, where devotees gather at the river banks to perform 'aartis'.

