Tragedy on Ganga Dussehra: Devotee Drowns in Gomti River

On the sacred occasion of Ganga Dussehra, a tragic incident unfolded in the Gomti river as a 30-year-old devotee, Vinod Soni, met his untimely demise. According to the local police, the resident of Vivekanagar slipped while bathing at Dhopaap Ghat on Diyara Road, under the Lambhua police station's jurisdiction.

The strong currents of the river made the rescue efforts challenging. Local divers immediately attempted to save Soni, but unfortunately, they could not reach him in time. After considerable effort, they recovered his body, as confirmed by the authorities.

Circle Officer (CO) Lambhua Abdus Salam stated that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The tragic loss of life has cast a somber shadow over the religious festivities.

