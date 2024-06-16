Parliament's Icons Relocated to 'Prerna Sthal' Amid Landscaping Efforts

In a significant move, statues of India's freedom fighters and national icons have been relocated to a newly designated area within the Parliament complex called Prerna Sthal, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced on Sunday.

This initiative, part of a broader landscaping and beautification effort, has been discussed with various stakeholders over time, Birla said, refuting opposition criticisms. "None of the statues have been removed; they have been relocated," he emphasized, urging against politicizing the matter.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the Prerna Sthal, situated between the old Parliament building and the Parliament library. It will be open year-round, hosting events to honor the contributions of the represented leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)