Eid al-Adha Celebrations Across Asia: Unity in Diversity

Muslims across Asia celebrated Eid al-Adha with prayers and food, sharing two-thirds of the meat with the poor. The celebrations also included unique local traditions, such as the 'bride cow' in East Java and food processions in Central Java, all while expressing solidarity with those suffering in Gaza.

Eid al-Adha Celebrations Across Asia: Unity in Diversity
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a touching display of unity and cultural diversity, Muslims across Asia celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant Islamic holidays, on Monday. The day was marked with communal prayers and the slaughtering of animals, the meat of which was shared with the less fortunate.

The occasion transcended religious rites, blending into the local traditions across regions. In East Java's Pasuruan city, for instance, sacrificial cows were dressed as brides, symbolizing gratitude and respect. Meanwhile, in the town of Demak, communities participated in 'apitan', a procession of livestock, believing it to bring prosperity.

Even as they celebrated, worshippers' thoughts were with the people of Gaza suffering from the Israel-Hamas conflict. Many preachers urged their congregants to pray for peace and channel aid to those in need. 'May Allah give strength to those ravaged by war,' echoed the sentiments of one devotee in Jakarta.

