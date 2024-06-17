Kannada Film Stars Call for Justice in High-Profile Darshan Case

Kannada film stars Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep have broken their silence on actor Darshan's alleged involvement in the murder of Renukaswamy. Both actors stressed the importance of ensuring justice for the victim's family.

Upendra took to his 'X' account, advocating for transparency in the trial. He suggested that all video footage and documents related to the case be made public to alleviate suspicions among the victim's family, the public, and Darshan's fans. He called for legal reforms to mandate video recordings and live broadcasting of trials involving public figures.

Sudeep, speaking to reporters, underscored that justice must prevail for Renukaswamy, his wife, and unborn child. He insisted that public perception should be grounded in facts rather than celebrity opinions. Both actors called for objective scrutiny of the case to uphold the integrity of the Kannada film industry.

