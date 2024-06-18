Jordan Peele's Anticipated Fourth Film Set for 2026 Release

Hollywood filmmaker Jordan Peele will debut his fourth feature film on October 23, 2026. The acclaimed Oscar-winning director will once more partner with Universal Pictures for this eagerly-awaited project.

Peele announced the release date on social media, writing, "10.23.26." The film was initially scheduled for December 25, 2024, but faced production delays due to simultaneous strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

In a recent interview on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, Peele expressed his enthusiasm for the new film, saying, "I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I'm psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right."

Peele's initial collaboration with Universal Pictures began with his 2017 directorial debut, "Get Out", which earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He followed this with the successful films "Us" in 2019 and "Nope" in 2022.

