Left Menu

Jordan Peele's Anticipated Fourth Film Set for 2026 Release

Hollywood filmmaker Jordan Peele has announced the release date of his fourth movie, slated for October 23, 2026. Peele will again collaborate with Universal Pictures. The release was delayed from December 2024 due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Peele is known for his award-winning work on films like 'Get Out'.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:12 IST
Jordan Peele's Anticipated Fourth Film Set for 2026 Release
Jordan Peele
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood filmmaker Jordan Peele will debut his fourth feature film on October 23, 2026. The acclaimed Oscar-winning director will once more partner with Universal Pictures for this eagerly-awaited project.

Peele announced the release date on social media, writing, "10.23.26." The film was initially scheduled for December 25, 2024, but faced production delays due to simultaneous strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

In a recent interview on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, Peele expressed his enthusiasm for the new film, saying, "I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I'm psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right."

Peele's initial collaboration with Universal Pictures began with his 2017 directorial debut, "Get Out", which earned him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He followed this with the successful films "Us" in 2019 and "Nope" in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024