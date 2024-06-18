Uddhav Thackeray Aims to Open Bal Thackeray Memorial on Birth Anniversary
Uddhav Thackeray announced plans to inaugurate a memorial for his father, Bal Thackeray, in Mumbai on January 23, his birth anniversary. The construction is expected to be completed by July-end, with interior work beginning in August. The memorial is located at the Mayor's bungalow in central Mumbai.
In a significant announcement on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray declared his intention to inaugurate a memorial for his father, the late party founder Bal Thackeray, on January 23, his birth anniversary.
During a site visit to the Mayor's bungalow in Dadar, central Mumbai, Uddhav, accompanied by his son and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, noted that the construction of the memorial is slated for completion by the end of July, with interior work commencing in August.
He emphasized that the prolonged construction period was due to necessary precautions owing to the site's proximity to the Arabian Sea. Uddhav Thackeray asserted, ''We are keen to dedicate the memorial to the public on January 23, marking Balasaheb Thackeray's birth anniversary.''
