BTS' Jimin Announces Second Solo Album 'Muse'

South Korean supergroup BTS's vocalist Jimin is set to release his second solo album, 'Muse', on July 19. This highly anticipated announcement was shared by BigHit Music on the global fan community forum Weverse on Monday.

The 28-year-old artist is currently fulfilling his mandatory military duties in Korea, adding an extra layer of anticipation and excitement among fans. BigHit Music's statement underscored that 'Muse' documents Jimin's ongoing quest for inspiration, following his first solo effort, 'FACE', which explored his sense of identity.

'Muse' includes seven tracks, one of which is the fan-favorite 'Closer Than This', released in December 2023. The album is available for pre-orders via the Weverse Shop app.

