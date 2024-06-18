PM Modi to Lead Yoga Event in Srinagar with 9,000 Participants, Announces Minister Jitendra Singh

BJP leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh received a warm welcome from BJP workers on his arrival in Jammu after being appointed as a Union minister for the third consecutive term. The rousing reception included garlands and flowers showered upon Singh at the Jammu airport amid loud sloganeering.

In an announcement that will certainly excite many, Singh revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a yoga event in Srinagar on June 21. The event will see around 9,000 people performing yoga alongside Modi. Singh emphasized that this is a matter of great pride, given the large-scale participation at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

Singh mentioned ambitious plans to connect all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir virtually. If 2,000 people from each district join, a total of 50,000 people would connect statewide, multiply the event's impact.

