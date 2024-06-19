International Youth Dialogue Highlights Cultural Heritage Protection in China

In a significant gathering from June 12 to 16, the 2024 International Youth Dialogue on World Cultural Heritage Protection took place in Yunnan Province, China. Organized by the China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD) and the Publicity Department of the CPC Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture Committee, the event underscored the importance of engaging youth in cultural heritage preservation.

Prominent figures like Prof. Shahbaz Khan, Qin Changwei, Lu Cairong, and others delivered compelling speeches, emphasizing the role of young people as innovators and protectors of cultural heritage. Initiatives like the 'International Youth Exchange and Field Learning Center' and the 'Honghe Initiative' were launched to further strengthen youth involvement and international collaboration in this vital endeavor.

The event concluded with visits to notable heritage sites, including the Honghe Hani Rice Terraces, affirming China's continued commitment to cultural heritage conservation and international cooperation.

