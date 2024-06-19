Left Menu

Euro 2024: Top Performers, Scoring Feats, and Political Impacts

The European Championship's opening round has highlighted impressive performances from veterans like Toni Kroos and N'Golo Kanté, alongside rising stars like Lamine Yamal. The tournament has also seen numerous early goals and intense match-ups. Political tensions are evident both on and off the field, reflecting wider societal issues.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 19-06-2024 13:38 IST
The European Championship's opening round has spotlighted remarkable performances. Veterans like Germany's Toni Kroos and France's N'Golo Kanté made striking comebacks, while young talent Lamine Yamal broke records for Spain.

Goals came fast and early, with 34 strikes from 34 players, including standout goals by Romania's Nicolae Stanciu and Switzerland's Michel Aebischer. Unexpected results, like Slovakia's victory over Belgium, underscored the tournament's unpredictability.

Beyond the field, political overtones emerged. Ukrainian players spoke of wartime losses, Georgian fans chanted against Putin, and French stars like Kylian Mbappé called for political engagement. UEFA is also dealing with disciplinary issues tied to provocative fan displays. The tournament continues with 39 more games, amid hopes for smoother logistics and less disruption.

