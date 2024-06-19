Bombay High Court Allows Release of Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah' After Changes

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sanctioned the release of Annu Kapoor's upcoming film, 'Hamare Baarah', after the filmmakers agreed to remove specific objectionable scenes.

Originally scheduled for a June release, the film encountered legal turbulence when petitions claimed it distorted the Quran and disrespected the Islamic faith. A bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla viewed the film and proposed modifications, which were accepted by both the makers and the petitioners.

Consequently, the film will now hit the screens on June 21, post-changes and with the necessary certifications from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC). The High Court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the filmmakers for prematurely releasing the trailer. Later, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court, which mandated further scrutiny. Ultimately, the High Court ruled the film inoffensive and beneficial for women's upliftment, leading to a consensus on necessary edits and disclaimers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)