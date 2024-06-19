Probe Ordered into Hollong Bungalow Blaze in Jaldapara National Park

The West Bengal government has launched an investigation into the fire that destroyed the renowned 'Hollong Bungalow' located in Alipurduar district, according to Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda.

A team of experts is set to visit the popular tourist lodge, which was engulfed in flames around 9 pm on Tuesday, to determine the cause of the fire, as mentioned by the minister.

"Since the bungalow had been closed since June 15, an on-the-spot inspection is essential to understand the factors behind the incident," Hansda told PTI, adding that preliminary reports suggest a short circuit.

Hansda also noted that the wooden bungalow holds significant value for the state, as it has strong emotional and nostalgic connections with people. On whether the state will restore the iconic structure, she mentioned, "We will act as guided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

No injuries or fatalities were reported from the fire that broke out at the lodge located inside the Jaldapara National Park.

