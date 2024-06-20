Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Kashmir for International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, marking his first visit to the region since taking office for a third term. The visit coincides with the International Day of Yoga celebrations. Modi will participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore, and launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) valued at Rs 1,800 crore.

On June 21st at around 6:30 AM, the prime minister will join the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC, addressing the gathering and participating in a Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session. Over 7,000 participants are set to perform Yoga at Dal Lake's banks, following training on specific Yoga 'Asanas'. Stringent multi-layer security measures are in place, with Srinagar City declared a 'Temporary Red Zone' for drone and quadcopter operations to ensure safety.

Preceding the main event, several Yoga sessions were held across Srinagar, including notable events at Lal Chowk's iconic clock tower and Polo Ground. These gatherings are part of large-scale celebrations across the valley marking the 10th International Day of Yoga.

