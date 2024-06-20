Resurgence of Handwriting: Prof Janardhan Champions the Power of Pen
Despite the digital age's dominance, handwriting remains irreplaceable, says Prof K C Janardhan. He observes a resurgence in pen demand, reflecting writing's enduring appeal. Speaking in Kolkata, he stresses the importance of handwriting in education and calls for support from pre-primary to PhD level.
Despite the digital age's dominance, handwriting remains irreplaceable, asserts renowned handwriting and calligraphy expert Prof K C Janardhan. He emphasizes that no electronic gadget can fully replace this tradition.
Janardhan notes a rising demand for various types of pens, including fountain pens, showing the enduring appeal of writing. He highlighted this trend during a discussion on 'Power Handwriting and its elements' at a Kolkata bookstore, observing steady sales growth in pens.
Prominent professionals like IT experts, lawyers, and doctors increasingly order nib pens online, signaling a resurgence. Janardhan argued that writing on paper is a deeply human activity that remains vital despite technological advancements. He advocates for handwriting skills to be nurtured in education from pre-primary through to PhD levels, addressing setbacks like those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Janardhan concluded by urging society to cherish and promote the art of handwriting to future generations.
