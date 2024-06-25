Temple Leak Controversy: Chairman Denies Priest's Claims
Nripendra Mishra, chairman of Ram Temple Construction Committee, denied claims by the temple's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, about leakage issues in the sanctum sanctorum. Mishra stated that rainwater intrusion occurred due to unfinished construction and reassured that it will be addressed upon the second-floor completion.
Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, on Tuesday refuted allegations made by the temple's chief priest regarding rainwater seepage in the sanctum sanctorum.
'There was no water leakage. The rainwater came down from pipes intended for electrical wiring,' Mishra clarified.
Mishra inspected the temple premises personally and noted that the second floor is still under construction. Once the roof is completed, rainwater will no longer enter, he assured.
Addressing reporters, Mishra detailed measures taken to protect devotees from water and sunlight, and projected that the temple's first-floor construction will be completed by July, with the entire temple ready by December.
The temple's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, had raised concerns on Monday about water seeping into the sanctum during heavy showers on Saturday night, calling for immediate corrective actions.
