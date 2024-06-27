Left Menu

USA Gymnastics: Rebuilding Trust After the Nassar Scandal

USA Gymnastics has made significant strides in rehabilitating its image and structure after the Larry Nassar scandal, with leadership under Li Li Leung. The organization has implemented numerous reforms, including a new athlete funding model and mental health support, helping restore trust among athletes and sponsors.

USA Gymnastics, once engulfed by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, is charting a path of recovery. Under the stewardship of Li Li Leung, the organization has introduced several reforms, from athlete funding models to mental health initiatives, aiming to rebuild trust among its community and former corporate partners.

The overhaul has been notable, with the return of sponsors and improved organizational culture. Nassar victim and Olympic medalist Simone Biles acknowledges the positive changes and the efforts of new leadership. "They have stepped up to the role. They've done the work," she said about the current management.

Notably, USA Gymnastics has democratized decisions involving athlete funding and competition selections, enhancing transparency. Mental health support, including therapy dogs at events, is another critical initiative. As the organization prepares for Paris 2024, it is evident that significant progress has been made, although the journey towards perfection continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

