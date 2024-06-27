Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over ASI Order on Rituals at Devgiri Fort Temples

An ASI order banning pooja in Devgiri Fort temples has sparked backlash, notably from Shiv Sena (UBT) and activists. The order cites the 1958 law protecting the fort as a non-living monument. Critics challenge this, pointing out long-standing traditions and potential religious biases in enforcement.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:10 IST
An order by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has stirred controversy by discouraging the performance of pooja in temples at Maharashtra's Devgiri (Daulatabad) Fort complex, provoking strong reactions from various sectors, including the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT).

The June 4 order, which surfaced on social media on Thursday, cites that performing rituals in these centuries-old temples, protected by the ASI, would violate the law. Specifically, Raju Kanjune, priest of Bharat Mata Temple at the fort's base, has been instructed to cease performing rituals.

Critics, including Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve and Maratha quota activist Vinod Patil, have questioned the ASI's designation of the fort as a non-living monument. They argue that rituals have been conducted at the temples long before ASI's jurisdiction, sparking a broader debate on religious freedoms and historical precedence.

