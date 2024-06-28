Kareena Kapoor Unveils Malabar's 'NUWA' Diamond Collection

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's sixth-largest jewellery retailer, with over 350 stores across 13 countries, launched its latest diamond jewellery collection 'NUWA' in the UAE.

The grand unveiling featured renowned Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who embodies the collection's essence of elegance, grace, and resilience. Available across all Malabar stores in India, the NUWA collection is masterfully crafted, celebrating nature's intricate designs and the indomitable spirit of women.

MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, expressed pride in introducing the NUWA collection, which reflects both the beauty of nature and the strength of women. He commended Kapoor's role in representing the collection's values. The NUWA line also adheres to Malabar's stringent promises of responsibly sourced natural diamonds, transparency, and guaranteed buyback, solidifying their commitment to excellence and sustainability.

