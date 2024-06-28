Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Unveils Malabar's 'NUWA' Diamond Collection

Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveiled their 'NUWA' diamond jewellery collection at a grand event in UAE, with Kareena Kapoor Khan as the ambassador. The collection draws inspiration from nature's designs and celebrates the resilience of women. It is available in all Malabar stores in India.

Updated: 28-06-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 11:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's sixth-largest jewellery retailer, with over 350 stores across 13 countries, launched its latest diamond jewellery collection 'NUWA' in the UAE.

The grand unveiling featured renowned Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who embodies the collection's essence of elegance, grace, and resilience. Available across all Malabar stores in India, the NUWA collection is masterfully crafted, celebrating nature's intricate designs and the indomitable spirit of women.

MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, expressed pride in introducing the NUWA collection, which reflects both the beauty of nature and the strength of women. He commended Kapoor's role in representing the collection's values. The NUWA line also adheres to Malabar's stringent promises of responsibly sourced natural diamonds, transparency, and guaranteed buyback, solidifying their commitment to excellence and sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

