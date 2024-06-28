Left Menu

Abhinav Bindra and Deepa Malik Shine at IGF UK-India Awards 2024

Abhinav Bindra and Deepa Malik were honored with Special Recognition Awards at the IGF UK-India Awards 2024 for their global impact in sports. The ceremony recognized their achievements alongside Arunachalam Muruganantham for his work in menstrual hygiene and Lord Anthony Bamford for contributions to UK-India relations.

28-06-2024
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual gold medallist, and Paralympian Deepa Malik were celebrated for their global sporting impact at the prestigious India Global Forum's (IGF) annual UK-India Awards 2024. Held at Fairmont Windsor Park near London, the event highlighted their contributions alongside Arunachalam Muruganantham, who received the Global Indian Icon Award for his groundbreaking work in menstrual hygiene, as portrayed in the film 'Pad Man.'

Lord Anthony Bamford, founder of JCB, earned recognition for his lifelong contribution to UK-India relations. Bindra, discussing the possibility of India hosting the Olympics, emphasized the need for a vision beyond infrastructure, aiming to use the Games as a catalyst for broader societal changes. Confidence was expressed in India's performance at the Paris Olympics next month.

Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Deepa Malik, India's first female Paralympic medallist, highlighted India's promising prospects for Paris 2024, noting increased female participation and potential for medals in double digits. The week-long IGF summit concluded with commendations for leaders across various sectors, reinforcing the importance of UK-India collaboration. Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami underscored the growing partnership between the UK and India, emphasizing innovation and global market potential.

