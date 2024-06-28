Maharashtra Proposes Pandharpur Wari for UNESCO World Heritage Nomination

The Maharashtra government is set to send a proposal to the United Nations agency UNESCO to nominate the annual Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage for world heritage status. This tradition has been ongoing for 1,000 years, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the legislative assembly on Friday.

The government plans to establish a separate corporation, Mukhyamantri Warkari Sampradaya Mahamandal, to provide enhanced facilities for devotees. This corporation will cater to the needs of warkaris, kirtankars, and bhajani mandals, and manage the 250km palkhi route from Alandi and Dehu in Pune district to the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur.

Health check-ups and free medications will be available for all devotees along the route, courtesy of the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell. Additionally, an allocation of Rs 36.71 crore has been made in the budget to support this initiative, including a sum of Rs 20,000 per 'dindi' or group of devotees.

