NIF Announces 2024-25 Translation Fellowship Winners for Indian Languages

The New India Foundation (NIF) has announced the winners of the 2024-25 Translation Fellowships in Tamil, Gujarati, Hindi, and Urdu. The fellowship awards Rs. 6 lakh and six months of support for translating historical non-fiction works into English. Notable winners include Hemang Ashwinkumar, Achyut Chetan, Vilasini Ramani, and Matthew Reeck.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:17 IST
The New India Foundation (NIF) on Wednesday unveiled the recipients of the 2024-25 Translation Fellowships in Tamil, Gujarati, Hindi, and Urdu, highlighting India's rich tapestry of historical non-fiction.

The prestigious fellowship awards Rs. 6 lakh and provides six months of dedicated support for translating significant works from 10 Indian languages into English. Among the distinguished awardees are Hemang Ashwinkumar for translating Prabhudas Gandhi's ''The Dawn of Life'' from Gujarati, Achyut Chetan for translating ''Four Chapters of Culture'' by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar from Hindi, Vilasini Ramani for transforming Singaravelar's ''Swaraj to Whom?'' from Tamil, and Matthew Reeck for Qazi Abdul Ghaffar's ''Portrait of the West'' from Urdu.

The fellowships aim to democratize access to important texts and broaden readership, supported by the NIF's Trustees and the Language Expert Committee, which includes bilingual scholars and writers like Rana Safvi, KR Meera, Suhas Palshikar, Vivek Shanbhag, and Tridip Suhurd.

