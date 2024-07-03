Left Menu

Maharashtra Announces Toll Exemption for Ashadhi Ekadashi Devotees

The Maharashtra government has announced a toll exemption for vehicles carrying devotees to Pandharpur for the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage from July 3 to July 21. Light and heavy vehicles will receive stickers and passes to exempt them from toll fees. The government also emphasizes highway patrolling and road repairs.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:38 IST
The Maharashtra government has announced a toll exemption for vehicles carrying devotees to Pandharpur for the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage. This exemption will be effective from July 3 to July 21, as per the government notification issued on Wednesday.

Light and heavy vehicles transporting pilgrims will be given specific stickers and passes to exempt them from paying toll fees during this period. The authorities have also been directed to ensure security patrolling near toll booths and to carry out necessary road repairs on major highways leading to Pandharpur, including the Sion-Panvel highway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Pune-Satara-Solapur highways.

The annual pilgrimage sees lakhs of devotees chanting hymns of Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram as they march to Pandharpur. This year, the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration will take place on July 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

