Satsang Sabhas Cancelled After Hathras Stampede Tragedy

The tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district that resulted in the deaths of 121 people has led to the cancellation of two Satsang Sabhas by Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba in Agra.

DCP (West) Sonam Kumar announced on Wednesday that the events, scheduled from July 4 to 11 in Saiyan and from July 13 to 23 in Shastripuram, have been called off. The devastating incident in Phulrai village, where devotees were crushed and suffocated, prompted the decision.

Thousands had assembled in Phulrai for the religious gathering, culminating in one of the worst tragedies in recent memory due to overcrowding and poor crowd control. Most of the victims were women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)