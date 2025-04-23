Left Menu

CBP One Permit Cancellations Create Chaos and Confusion

The US Department of Homeland Security has mistakenly revoked CBP One permits, causing panic among attorneys and permit holders. Glitches targeted US citizens and advocates question the intent behind these actions. The situation remains uncertain as individuals scramble for clarity and potential asylum options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mcallen | Updated: 23-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 11:52 IST
CBP One Permit Cancellations Create Chaos and Confusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Department of Homeland Security has mistakenly revoked CBP One permits, creating chaos among recipients. The issue arose when the department sent emails demanding immediate departure even to US citizens.

The situation developed as part of the Trump administration's unraveling of policies allowing temporary living and working conditions for migrants. Amid the confusion, it became evident that legal professionals were also being targeted, raising concerns over potential harassment by the administration.

This move has sparked an uproar among immigrant advocacy groups and legal organizations, who cite confusion caused by inconsistent notices and potential targeting of lawyers. Criticism mounts as many face immediate decisions without clear guidance or legal recourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025