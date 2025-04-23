CBP One Permit Cancellations Create Chaos and Confusion

The US Department of Homeland Security has mistakenly revoked CBP One permits, creating chaos among recipients. The issue arose when the department sent emails demanding immediate departure even to US citizens.

The situation developed as part of the Trump administration's unraveling of policies allowing temporary living and working conditions for migrants. Amid the confusion, it became evident that legal professionals were also being targeted, raising concerns over potential harassment by the administration.

This move has sparked an uproar among immigrant advocacy groups and legal organizations, who cite confusion caused by inconsistent notices and potential targeting of lawyers. Criticism mounts as many face immediate decisions without clear guidance or legal recourse.

