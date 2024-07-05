Kalki 2898 AD: India's Sci-Fi Mythological Sensation
Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, marries Mahabharata mythology with sci-fi elements. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, the film has emerged as a box-office triumph. Ashwin confidently states that with the right storytelling, Indian mythological narratives can rival Western superhero films.
'Kalki 2898 AD,' the latest magnum opus directed by Nag Ashwin, intricately fuses Mahabharata mythology and sci-fi, presenting Indian stories in a modern context. Featuring stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, the film has shattered box office norms, amassing over Rs 700 crore globally.
Director Ashwin asserts that Indian mythological tales, if told effectively, can match the complexity and depth of Western superhero genres. He emphasized the importance of blending traditional narratives with contemporary elements to resonate with today's audience.
Set in a future dystopian Kashi, 'Kalki 2898 AD' follows Bachchan's immortal warrior Ashwathhama safeguarding the next avatar of Lord Vishnu. The film's sequel is already in the works, promising a continuation of this engaging narrative.
