Russian Theatre Figures Face Terrorism Charges: A Case of Artistic Suppression?

Russian director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk face a six-year jail term on charges of 'justifying terrorism.' The charges stem from their play 'Finist the Bright Falcon,' deemed to depict terrorists as victims. Fellow artists and activists voice strong support for the duo, who deny the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian state prosecutor has proposed a six-year jail term for director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk, accused of 'justifying terrorism,' according to their legal representatives.

The accusations focus on their play 'Finist the Bright Falcon,' which explores the lives of Russian women marrying Islamic State fighters. Arrested in May last year, they were added to Russia's official list of 'terrorists and extremists' in April 2024.

The prosecution's case includes testimony from an anonymous witness, 'Nikita,' who claimed the play portrays terrorists as victims while condemning Russian society. The trial, which has seen support from artists and human rights advocates, will resume on July 8. The verdict date remains uncertain.

