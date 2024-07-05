Russian Theatre Figures Face Terrorism Charges: A Case of Artistic Suppression?

Russian state prosecutor has proposed a six-year jail term for director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk, accused of 'justifying terrorism,' according to their legal representatives.

The accusations focus on their play 'Finist the Bright Falcon,' which explores the lives of Russian women marrying Islamic State fighters. Arrested in May last year, they were added to Russia's official list of 'terrorists and extremists' in April 2024.

The prosecution's case includes testimony from an anonymous witness, 'Nikita,' who claimed the play portrays terrorists as victims while condemning Russian society. The trial, which has seen support from artists and human rights advocates, will resume on July 8. The verdict date remains uncertain.