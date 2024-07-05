Pope Francis Embarks on Landmark Asian Journey

Pope Francis is set to embark on a significant four-nation Asian tour this September, featuring a landmark interfaith meeting in a mosque in Indonesia, the world's largest predominantly Muslim country. This journey will be the longest and most demanding trip of his papacy.

The Vatican announced on Friday the itinerary for Francis' September 2-13 trip, which includes visits to Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea, and Singapore. Despite his health issues and increasing reliance on a wheelchair, the 87-year-old Pope shows no signs of slowing down, maintaining an ambitious schedule.

Upon arrival in Jakarta, Francis will preside over an interfaith meeting at the Istiqlal Mosque, followed by a busy series of engagements with heads of state, clergy, and the public throughout the tour. Additionally, he will have encounters with various societal groups, including young people, the poor, the disabled, and the elderly. Previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this trip underscores Francis' dedication to his international mission.