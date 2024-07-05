Left Menu

Pope Francis Embarks on Landmark Asian Journey

Pope Francis will embark on a complex four-nation tour of Asia in September, including an interfaith meeting at a mosque in Indonesia. The trip will cover Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea, and Singapore, marking Francis' most extensive foreign visit despite his health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:48 IST
Pope Francis Embarks on Landmark Asian Journey
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis is set to embark on a significant four-nation Asian tour this September, featuring a landmark interfaith meeting in a mosque in Indonesia, the world's largest predominantly Muslim country. This journey will be the longest and most demanding trip of his papacy.

The Vatican announced on Friday the itinerary for Francis' September 2-13 trip, which includes visits to Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea, and Singapore. Despite his health issues and increasing reliance on a wheelchair, the 87-year-old Pope shows no signs of slowing down, maintaining an ambitious schedule.

Upon arrival in Jakarta, Francis will preside over an interfaith meeting at the Istiqlal Mosque, followed by a busy series of engagements with heads of state, clergy, and the public throughout the tour. Additionally, he will have encounters with various societal groups, including young people, the poor, the disabled, and the elderly. Previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this trip underscores Francis' dedication to his international mission.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024